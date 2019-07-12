Local patients possibly targeted in security breach of collection agency for PCHC

Some local patients may have been targeted in a security breach at a collection agency hired by Penobscot Community Health Care in Bangor.

In a news release Friday, PCHC said American Medical Collection Agency notified the health organization in May about the problem.

The number of patients possibly affected was not released.

The collection agency said between August and March, an unauthorized person may have had access to AMCA's systems.

Those systems included names, dates of birth and some medical information. People who made a credit card payment for past due bills could have had that data breached, too.

AMCA said health records, diagnoses or treatment information was not affected.

PCHC mailed letters to some patients Friday. A call center was also set up to answer questions at 1-844-243-3018. Patients can call Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

PCHC has stopped doing business with the collection agency, too.

