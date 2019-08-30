Local organizations work to provide harm reduction supplies for substance users

Local organizations are coming together Saturday for International Overdose Awareness Day.

They're holding community rallies to spread awareness and end the stigma surrounding substance abuse.

Health Equity Alliance is a non-profit organization.

At HEAL, they work year-round to not only be advocates for people but to also provide services like free, anonymous HIV testing, medical case management and harm reduction services like needle exchange services.

"There's a one for one rule so for syringe people bring in we can give them one back. We also provide safer drug use educations. Our

Bangor office was the office that collected and distributed the most syringes in the state and that was In 2018 we collected Ana disposed of a little over 276,000 syringes and we distributed a little over 261,000 so we are collecting more than we are distributing,' said Maddy Magnuson, Director of Harm Reduction.

They are licensed through the Maine CDC and work to provide people with clean, sterile equipment to use in an effort to reduce the risk of spreading infections.

"It's important to recognize that it's economical for the tax payer as well to be supportive of prevention programs like ours because it's much more expensive to treat case of HIV, to treat cases of Hepatitis C, to treat things like endocarditis which is an infection of the heart and so by doing these harm reduction strategies we're saving the taxpayers a lot of money," said Magnuson.

HEAL has offices in Ellsworth, Machias, Belfast and this one here on Hancock and Newbury Streets in Bangor.

"People are dying and we need to be there for them."

Another exchange program, Needlepoint Sanctuary, is also working to provide people with harm reduction supplies.

"We even go and clean out the parks and clean up needles that have been left behind by our users," said one member named Richard.

They are not licensed through the CDC. It's a process they have looked into but say it would take a lot of time and money to get it done and in the meantime they say people need help now.

"We're really striving to make a dent in the opioid epidemic. There's too many people dying of preventable causes and we need to step up ."

"We do support their work. Their mission aligns with us in terms of providing harm reduction services to people who use drugs, reducing the harms associated with drug use," said Magnuson.

Like HEAL they say they're working to bring people out of isolation, make connections and also provide outreach...all things they hope more members of the community can get behind. It's that awareness they'll be sharing at multiple community events in downtown Bangor for Overdose Awareness Day.

"It benefits us all because it needs to be a community effort. Because you know at this point there's not many people I know who have not been effected. Who have not lost a friend or a family member to a drug related death," said Magnuson.

Bangor police tell us because Needlepoint Sanctuary is not licensed, the organization is in violation of the law and prohibited from exchanging needles.

The Needlepoint Sanctuary member we spoke with says they will continue with their work regardless of that.

