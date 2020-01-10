Local organization making community aware of sex trafficking

January is Human Trafficking awareness month.

Penobscot and Piscataquis County Sex Trafficking Response Team and Partners for Peace want you to know this is an issue that exists no matter where you live.

Approximately 200-300 cases of human trafficking happen around the state each year.

"We know that human trafficking is happening in every county in the state of Maine. Including in our community. We meet monthly, we have very strong collaborative relationships, it's happening. It's showing up in different places, it's showing up in the hospitals, it's showing up in other criminal cases," said Candace Sabol of Penobscot and Piscataquis County Sex Trafficking Response Team.

The organization will also be showing a documentary on the topic called Gridshock to raise awareness about the issue.

The first showing is at the Bangor Public Library on January 13th, from 5 to 7 p.m.