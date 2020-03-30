Local organization helps feed cancer patients safely

A local organization is helping cancer patients and their caregivers one grocery bag at a time.

The Christine B. Foundation is helping patients and their loved ones limit their exposure by providing groceries.

Cancer patients are especially susceptible to any virus, like COVID 19, due to their weakened immune system.

To reduce their risk of infection, doctors have asked patients and their caregivers to stay home as much as possible.

But everyone gets hungry and needs certain necessities, that's where The Christine B. Foundation came to the rescue.

Matt Dexter, Executive Director says, "Thanks to the incredible generosity of partners including United Way, Food Banks and other organizations, we're able to have home deliveries of food items containing grains, proteins, fruits, vegetables and a variety of other items to either deliver to their home to make sure we can reduce the exposure to the public for not only the patient but for their family."

The organization will also be stationed a safe distance outside of cancer care facilities to offer pre-packaged grocery items.

So far, they have delivered roughly 200 meals to different individuals.

To learn more about how to take advantage of this program or if you'd like to donate to help provide meals you can visit chrisbfund.org/nutrition.