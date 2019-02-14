Local oil company spreads the love this Valentine's Day

A few lucky customers of an oil company in Washington County received a sweet surprise this Valentine's Day.

Winter is a busy time of year for the folks at V.L. Tammaro Oil Company in Baileyville,

Every day, they venture out to deliver oil to their customers.

But, this Valentine's Day, they set out to deliver some love...and free oil.

"Nothing says Valentine's Day like chocolates, roses, and free oil," said Mike Tammaro of V.L. Tammaro Oil Company.

Eight lucky customers in the area were chosen. Owner Mike Tammaro says he's grateful to have this opportunity to give back to his community.

"A lot of these customers, some of them were my father's customers back 50 years ago," explained Tammaro. "Some of them gave to the community as in retired nurses, school nurses, retired EMT's. A lot of people very deserving of this."

Including former school nurse Annie Riddle.

"She was always there for me and hundreds and hundreds of other people and students, so it's quite something," said Tammaro.

Annie says it was nice to be thought of.

"It's good because I need the help when I can get it. It's really great," said Riddle.

Since 2016, the Maine Energy Marketers Association and its members have celebrated the holiday by giving away free oil to those in need.

This is the first year V.L. Tammaro has participated.

"For people that are having a rough time and going through a rough patch, it's nice to help somebody out."

And it's certainly a sweet surprise for those at the other end of the door.

"We leave chocolates and we leave love, and that's what we do," said Tammaro.