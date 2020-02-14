Local oil company shares the love

VL Tammaro Oil Company in Baileyville is giving 10 customers 100 gallons of free oil to warm their homes and their hearts.

All part of the Fuel your Love program around the state.

"The response from the customers was just unbelievable, I mean it was heartwarming, it was genuine, it was just unbelievable," said Owner Mike Tammaro.

As part of the fuel your love program. 13 different oil and propane companies from around the state, are giving out about 13,000 gallons of oil and propane.