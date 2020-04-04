Local law enforcement spreads positivity, read to kids online

Law enforcement officers around the country work hard to keep us all safe every single day.

And now officers are keeping kids and their families entertained, too.

In an attempt to stay connected with their community, many departments have taken to their social media pages to read children's books.

"There's a lot of other things going on right now so if we can be positive and spread some positive thoughts, and if we can get a laugh out of somebody then it is well worth it,” said Knox County Sheriff, Tim Carroll.

Carroll posted this video to Facebook Thursday as part of a challenge with sheriffs across the state.

It all started with a post from Sheriff Troy Morton in Penobscot County.

Their goal? Spend some quality time with kids- even if it’s through a computer screen.

Carroll says his wife and son chose the popular "Scooby Doo- Disappearing Donuts" by Gail Herman.

He says it was very fitting.

"My thought with "Scooby Doo" was entertaining the kids but I think by the responses, the adults were just as entertained” Carroll explained.

So far, that post has more than 140 shares.

He's not the only one turning pages this week.

Millinocket Police Chief Craig Worster is also spreading some positivity during these strange times.

He posted two videos this past week, the third should be out soon.

"It's something else to listen to and watch,” said Worster. “But also, giving those parents who are going through so many emotions right now a chance to take a breather and have something else to look at."

So, while they continue to fight crime - they promise to always invest in their communities, too.

"We need to help each other and that's the big thing, the humidity behind this is very important,” said Worster.

"We're all in this together. We're going to get through it together. And I think that really needs to be the message,” said Carroll.

