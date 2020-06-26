Local, national officials call on young people to take COVID-19 seriously

Local and national officials are imploring people under the age of 40 to take coronavirus seriously.

During Friday's national briefing, CDC Director Robert Redfield called on millennials to continue following proposed guidelines.

At the Maine CDC briefing, Governor Mills said there was a county in Texas where more than 60% of positive tests were people 35 and under.

Dr. NIrav Shah also reiterated the importance of wearing masks.

"This is a good reminder for young folks out there even though early on much of the focus on COVID-19 was among elderly individuals, particularly those in nursing home type facilities," said Shah. "This is a reminder that younger folks are not immune to COVID-19. Secondly, it's all the more reason for folks to be wearing face coverings when they go out, especially younger folks."

Shah says to date, there has not been a spike in cases of Mainers in this younger demographic.