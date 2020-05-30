Local museum celebrates 60 year anniversary

The Maine forest and logging museum is celebrating their 60 year anniversary.

The Museum's goal is to commemorate their achievement of offering the public a place to learn about Maine's logging history.

They say they have few concerns about the pandemic considering the size of the outdoor museum.

"One of the main things on our side in terms of Covid is that we have have lots of spacing. Our museum is about 400 acres of property within about 5,000 acres of the Penobscot experimental forest. People have plenty of space to walk around even when we have the buildings open," says Sherry Davis, the executive director of the museum.

To learn more about the museum you can visit their website at maineforestandloggingmuseum.org.