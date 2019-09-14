Local municipal airport hosts Fly-In

There was no shortage of planes at the Belfast Municipal Airport.

The airport hosted its 5th open house and fly-in.

It was a chance for the public to come see the planes, learn about the airport, and give kids plane rides.

Some pilots flew in from across the country, while others showed off their hand-built airplanes.

"It's having the kids here and going for rides," says Duke Tomlin, Pres. of EAA Ch. 1434. "Having the community come out and see. A lot of people when we started this, didn't even know there was an airport in their town. So now we introduce them to the airport and what's happening. Then it just becomes fun time for everybody."

The event started off with breakfast and ended at 3 pm.