Penquis receives charitable donation thanks to local motorcycle groups

Penquis received a sizable donation today thanks to some generous bikers.

Motorcycle groups from around the state have been collecting toys in order to help Penquis with their "Christmas Is For Kids" program.

More than $4,000 dollars’ worth of toys was collected.

We're told this is the first time the motorcycle groups have made a donation like this to Penquis.

They say they saw a need in the program and wanted to fill it.

"We kind of pulled it together at the last minute,” said one member of the Saracens Motorcycle Club. “We assisted John Pine's group, the Gunrunner's. We assisted Saracen's. We kind of merged together to make this all happen."

"It's just really wonderful when a group of people can come together around a common cause, and that's what's happened today. These motorcycle clubs have come together around a common cause and they have really big hearts. They just want these kids to have a really happy holiday, and it's just really heartwarming to see” explained Renae Miscatell of Penquis.

There is still time to sponsor a child.

To do so or to learn more about the program visit: https://www.penquis.org/holiday-help/

The deadline to give is Wednesday, December 18th.

