Local marketing firm offering folks way to continue 'Backing Bangor' during coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak has many business owners and organizations worried as they've been forced to close their doors and cancel events.

A local marketing firm wants to do its part to help businesses in its hometown.

Backing Bangor.

That's what Sutherland Weston Marketing Communications is calling this campaign they've started.

Owners of the firm say they have seen the Bangor region grow over the years.

They wanted to help it continue to thrive even through these tough times.

So, after much research and digging, they have put together a list of things folks can do right from home to help back Bangor businesses.

You can host a virtual food drive to benefit Good Shepherd Food Bank, listen to an audio book to support local bookstores, even watch a live-stream performance from the Penobscot Theatre Company.

The firm is also assisting local businesses in unique ways.

Lisa Sturgeon, Senior Account Manager for Sutherland Weston Marketing Communications says, "If you're a business or organization that's asking the same thing, the same question, either 'how can I help or what's next in terms of me as a business,' we created a Facebook community group where people can ask those questions and connect businesses and organizations together."

The goal of this group is to provide marketing advice and resources, share ideas among members, and support one another.

The team is also offering free 15 minute consultations with businesses to answer questions.

The firm offers free seminars, all of which will be made available virtually.

The first one is next Tuesday called 'Business as Usual is Cancelled, What's Next?'

To learn more about both, you can visit backingbangor.com or the Sutherland Weston Facebook page.

If you have other ways of helping local Bangor businesses you can contact the firm directly.

They are also encouraging folks to use the #backingbangor to help bring the community together.