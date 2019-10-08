Local man asks hunters for help finding plane wreckage

Since 1972, a local man has been determined to find his brother and his brother's plane that went missing.

Jerome Hogan's brother, Billy, a pilot from Houlton, was 28 when his plane went missing in Maine during a storm.

He was flying from Conneticut to Houlton.

Hogan has been a part of many search efforts in the state over the years, Including Waldo Mountain a few years back.

He says this year, a search with a drone is being planned.

Hogan would like hunters around the state to keep an eye out for any sign of the plane.

"Be on the lookout for any debris to report it to the authorities. I know he would like me to find him, and I'm going to find him," said Hogan.

Hogan says the Maine Air Museum in Bangor will be holding a memorial next Spring for his brother, who was a member of the National Guard.

He says he's confident that one day, he will find his brother and bring closure to his family and their hometown of Houlton.