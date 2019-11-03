Local little leager has jersey memorialized after losing battle with cancer

A jersey retirement for a local little leager was held this afternoon in Brewer.

Fourteen year old Brady Nickerson lost his battle with cancer last spring, and had his Sluggers jersey memorialized.

Dozens of his friends and family came out to see the ceremony.

Brady's family also announced the first ever Brady Nickerson Sluggers Foundation scholarship.

"We would like to for the next few years just kind of follow Brady's team if we can. You know and choose a player that played with him because at some point they age out. So once they age out then we'll open it up and change it a little bit. We haven't decided how we're gonna change it to decide which child gets it but we'll figure that out," said Angel Nickerson.

This years scholarship went to Brady's teammate Cody Smith, who will receive around fourteen hundred dollars.

