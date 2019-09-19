Local library offers free tickets to Penobscot Theater shows

Usually, when we think of library cards, the first thing that comes to mind is using them to get books.

But thanks to a collaboration between Penobscot Theatre Company and Bangor Public Library, you can see some performances at no cost.

Only those with a Bangor Library card can reserve up to four tickets to see the theatre's main stage shows.

Tickets are available a week in advance.

Ben Treat, Library Director, said, "Some folks probably say I don't know I looked at the ticket price and I don't know if I'd like that show. This gives them a chance to go and experiment and see just how wonderful live theater is and how wonderful the Penobscot Theater is."

If you call the Bangor Public Library and ask to speak to reference someone can register four tickets for you.

All you have to do is pick them up.

For more information visit, https://www.penobscottheatre.org/