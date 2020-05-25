Local libraries working on ways to reconnect with patrons

Local libraries are working on ways to reconnect with patrons.

Starting June 1st the Bangor Public Library and the Ellsworth Public Library will provide no-contact book pick up.

In Ellsworth, patrons can make an appointment to get materials by calling or emailing the library.

The library will set up a station at the downstairs entrance for collection.

“A lot of people just don’t have access to the internet or would prefer a physical book and that’s really vital service that we provide so we feel given the state is reopening we feel that it is a safe time to start to provide a gradual reopening, start to provide some of those services," Amy Wisehart, Director of the Ellsworth Public Library, said.

​The library is also waiving any fines for 6 months to give everyone more flexibility to return their materials.

The pickup system works much the same way in Bangor.

Books that are returned to either library will be quarantined for several days for safety.

In Bangor, The 98 Wake 'N' Shake cafe will also start curbside pickup on June 1st.