Local legend in Bangor business community passes away

A local legend in the Bangor business community has died.

Robert "Bob" Glidden passed away in Bangor Friday at the age of 96.

He started his own business, Glidden Auto Body in 1964. He later sold the business in 1977.

In later years, Glidden enjoyed performing in commercials for Glidden Auto Body.

According to his obituary, Glidden was also a member of the Anah Shriners and enjoyed many hours of volunteering at Cole Land Transportation Museum.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday at the First United Methodist Church in Orrington at 1:00 p.m.