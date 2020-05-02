Local law enforcement will not enforce mask wearing

Friday was the start of Governor Mills’ "Stay Safer at Home" Executive Order.

Mills says that while Maine appears to be flattening the curve against this pandemic, more needs to be done to save lives and protect public health.

She is ordering everyone to wear masks in public places where social distancing is difficult to maintain at places, such as grocery stores.

Shawn Gillen, Aroostook County Sheriff says people need to respect business’s requirements during these times.

“This is not a law enforcement focus as I'm concerned,” said Gillen. “We’re not doing anything to enforce that and you know really if business requires somebody to wear a mask, then if you want to shop there or go to that business, then you should respect that.”

The Madawaska Police Department posted to social media saying they will not police people for masks, but will answer to calls of customers that are acting disorderly to business owners or managers.

