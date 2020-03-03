Local hotel using renovation as a way to give back to those in need

A local hotel is getting a facelift and giving back to the community in the process.

The Holiday Inn on Odlin Road in Bangor is renovating all 200 guest rooms in the hotel.

And all that furniture has to go somewhere.

So staff is working with local agencies to donate it to those in need.

Desks, beds, chairs and tables are headed to Welcome to Housing in Old Town.

They're also going to StoreHouse at the Brick Church and Fresh Start Sober Living and Halfway House in Bangor.

General Manager, Christina Bustard says, "We know there is a need and we can fill that need right now. I'm really proud of the staff. They are doing great works along with these organizations."

She says they expect renovations to be done by next year.

Giri Hotel Management who owns Holiday Inn also owns Roadway Inn, just down the road.

Bustard says they are expecting to make an announcement about new plans for that property by next week.