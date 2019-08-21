Local high school band to open American Folk Festival

The American Folk Festival kicks off this Friday with a parade along the Bangor Waterfront.

Leading the march will be the John Bapst Memorial High School Band and Chorus, seen here practicing for the event.

This is the first time the festival has included Maine high school music students in the programming.

The parade will conclude at the Railroad Stage where the band will continue with a stationary performance.

Instrumental Music Director Al McIntyre says the students are excited.

"We've done shows like our homecoming where we kind of march that sort of thing, but this really is a big show, international program, and I think they're starting to get the feel now that this is pretty important for early in the year. You know we haven't really started school."

The festival runs Friday through Sunday.

For a complete schedule, visit AmericanFolkFestival.com.