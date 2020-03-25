Local healthcare providers write letter to the community

A letter in the Kennebec Journal co-signed by 41 local health care practitioners urges folks in their communities to stay at home.

While it's not clear exactly how many have COVID-19, the group of providers says quote, "As you are reading this, there will be many more. These numbers are a gross underestimation of the total number of people infected."

They say hospitals are seeing an increase in the number of patients that need monitored care.

Without the proper amount of equipment, the situation is critical.

They also say, "We do not know when or if these problems will improve. In brief, this virus is deadly and we cannot cure it, and our resources to care for people who become ill are limited."

The group also reinforces social distancing.