Local gym fundraising to fight hunger

A local gym is working out to fight hunger.

Wilcox wellness and fitness in Bangor and Brunswick is holding its fifth annual "Burpees for Turkeys" on Saturday, November 16th.

For every five dollars donated, one participant will complete a burpee.

The event helps raise money for the Good Shepherd Food Bank.

"We have a really incredible community of clients here. And by year three they were saying like hey we want to get involved in raising money and we want to do the burpees. Every year our fundraising goal is ten thousand dollars. In the first four years of this event we've raise almost thirty thousand dollars. So we're really excited," said Co-Owner Paige Wilcox.

Everyone is encouraged to attend, the event starts at noon.