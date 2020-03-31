Local group provides support for homeless

For the past two weeks a local group in Bangor calling themselves 'The People' has been stepping up efforts to help those who are homeless.

Roberts Kearns and Shannon Denbow lead the group, distributing food and supplies daily in Pickering Square.

They say they see about 70 people daily but that number has been increasing lately.

They are encouraging those who come by to practice social distancing.

Other resources for the homeless like warming shelters have closed or become limited, adding to the list of problems.

"The city has removed the heat from the bus stop. Benches have been removed. The porta-potty was chained up over the weekend. Simple things like that." said Denbow

"This morning we spent most of our time on the porch receiving things from the community to give to their neighbors in need. It touches our heart. We couldn't not be here. We have to deliver this stuff to the people. We love all these people. We are the people. This is all from the people for the people." said Kearns.

Volunteers wear masks and gloves when handing out food and camping supplies.

