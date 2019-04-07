Local group lends support to Washington Co. cancer patient program

A local organization working to fight cancer is lending its support to patients Down East.

From inception, the Christine B. Foundation has believed in finding well-suited care for Maine cancer patients and their families. Founded in 2014 as a single fundraising run to support surrounding organizations, CBF has since evolved into a foundation with multiple programs directed to connect our cancer community.

At 47, Christine B. Dexter lost her battle to stomach cancer. Christine was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend to many. Her biggest legacy was her passion to build strong relationships between family and communities as a whole.

The Christine B. Foundation, based in Brewer, began its partnership with Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center and Healthy Acadia in December of 2018 to enhance the Washington County Cancer Patient Navigation program.

With initial funding for the program diminishing and the community voicing the need for these services, CBF pledged $10,000 as well as joined the leadership committee to help sustain the program. Initial funding was provided through a three-year grant from the Maine Cancer Foundation's Challenge Cancer 2020 Initiative. The H. King and Jean Cummings Charitable Fund and community support maintain the impact of this program.

Patient Navigators work one-on-one with cancer patients and/or caregivers to make the treatment process easier and more manageable. Navigators are confidential, respectful, compassionate, mindful of patient safety, and free of charge.

The program offers many possible benefits for patients, families, caregivers, and the community such as improves coordination of high-quality care, enhanced access to services for all populations, removal of barriers to care (nutritional, financial, short-term lodging, and more), improved sharing of resources, increased patient satisfaction

The 19th Annual Beth C. Wright Walk For Life is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Addison. Money raised will support the Patient Navigation program. This year brings a new addition to the annual event - an Ellsworth Walk organized in conjunction with the Pink Tulip Project and the Ellsworth Garden Club Plant sale.

For more information on the Patient Navigation program, log on to chrisbfund.org. You can also call Healthy Acadia at 255-3741 or the Beth C. Wright Center at 664-0339.

