Power outages affecting local gas stations

Some gas stations in the area have been impacted by the loss of power.

Chuck Lawrence of Tradewinds says electricity was knocked out at his Brewer location early Friday morning.

He was forced to bring in an emergency generator.

Throughout the day Friday, he said that location has been busy as folks come in looking for gas and coffee.

If you are heading to one of their locations, managers asks you to please be patient and follow CDC guidelines.

"When power is out and there's only a few stations open everybody flocks to the ones that are open and to keep a six-foot distance is critical. I had three or four people just in the parking lot keeping six feet apart, along with managing the five people in the store. I think that's probably the big thing. Don't forget the fight that we have right now because of the loss of power," said owner, Chuck Lawrence.

Lawrence tells us their Old Town location may be closed for awhile due to the outages.

However, their locations downeast, such as Ellsworth and Blue Hill are not affected.