Local gas station offers free gas to first responders

As first responders continue to work tirelesly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a local gas station is giving back to those on the front lines.

The owners at Oosoola Country Store in Norridgewock decided to give away up to $50 of free gas to nurses, doctors, and other first responders.

All you had to do today is pull up to the pump, go inside, show where you work, and you're free to fill up.

The owners said they decided to do this as a simple way to give back to those who are giving their all.

"Just to know that we are appreciated. I'm thankful that I'm off today so that I can take advantage of this, but I'm just really really thankful," said Susannah Warner, a nurse at Redington-Fairview Hospital.

This is going on until 6 p.m. Friday night.

If you were busy at work and missed the chance for free gas, don't worry.

The owners are already interested in offering this deal again in the near future.