Local food truck will soon open up restaurant in Bangor

A local wood-fired pizza truck on the Bangor waterfront will soon have a new place to call home.

Pompeii Pizza will be the new occupants of 98 Central in downtown Bangor.

They hope to be open by November 1st. This also means they'll be open year-round.

They'll be expanding their menu.

Will Carney, said, “So we took over ownership the first of October last year and so we kind of been searching and trying to find someplace for a location and so we kept searching and had some patience and we finally stumbled upon this spot and we are very fortunate to have this opportunity to work out of this building."

The food truck will also stay open on the Bangor waterfront May through October.