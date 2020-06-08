Hampden Kiwanis Club donates to local food pantry in need

The Director of the Hampden Neighborhood Food Pantry says they are in need or monetary donations opposed to food donations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So the local Kiwanis Club donated $700 from their most recent fundraiser.

They say this was a necessary decision for the sake of their community.

"The need in the community has raised so much over this event of recent. So we decided that we needed to do something to help them get through that without being a crisis itself," said Curtis Slininger, President of the Hampden Kiwanis Club.

If you'd like to make a donation to the food pantry, you can mail cash or a check to:

P.O. Box 9

Hampden, 04444