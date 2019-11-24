Local food drive collected thousands of turkeys for the holidays

A turkey drive to help food insecurity in Maine has finally come to an end.

Just a few days after TV-5's Turkey Telethon, the turkey drive held by Penquis finished up with over 5,000 turkeys.

These frozen birds will be picked up by area food pantry's and help Mainers all over Penobscot and Piscataquis Counties.

"This turkey drive means so much to so many people throughout our region. Putting a meal on a table during a holiday is great but food insecurity is a real thing for people everyday, not just now. But it sure does help during the holidays to know that you have a meal to share with your family," said Renae Muscatell with Penquis.

Thank you to everyone who helped TV-5 and Penquis with helping Mainers during the holidays.