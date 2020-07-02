Local fireworks business is booming

For the most part, community fireworks shows across the state have been cancelled this 4th of July.

As TV5 found out, that has people taking matters into their own hands.

"We have just been crazy... It's been crazy busy all month", said Sean MacMillan, who owns Big Bang Boom Fireworks in Holden.

"Sales have been unbelievable," he said. "I can't even imagine that I would sell as many fireworks this year to be honest. We have an emergency order coming in from Pennsylvania and it's on the road right now."

In fact we were there when it arrived.

"I've been doing it eight years and it's never been this busy before," said MacMillan. "People that are from a town or a place or area are coming in. People are chipping in for their own fireworks and doing it themselves."

If you are among those chipping in for your own show make sure you do it right.

"Safety is a big thing," he said. "Always brace off your cakes. They do tend to rock back-and-forth. They will tip over if placed on uneven surfaces. Small kids, don't let them play with the fireworks. That's a big no-no. Always just stay back. They are better to stay and watch from farther away than looking at them closer. You're better off to stay back farther."

And it's not just you and the kids to consider.

"As a pet owner you should be very concerned about how your pet will react to fireworks," said Trisha Bruen, Bangor's Animal Control Officer.

"A lot of dogs will get really scared and really startled," she said. "They will take off."

Her advice is to put your phone number on your pet's collar

"If your phone number is on your pet you can be reunited that much quicker."

She went on to say, "Be conscientious and considerate of neighbors. If you live next-door to a horse farm don't start lighting up fireworks."

And make sure you are aware of the rules where you are.. Even check in with your local officials.

"Common sense when it comes to fireworks," said Orrington Assistant Fire Chief Chad Bean. "They are very dangerous. We absolutely don't want to see you on the Fourth of July."

