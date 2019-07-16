Local fire departments partner with Darling's Agency to promote fire safety

Several local fire departments came to Brewer to promote fire safety and have some fun too.

It's all a part of Darling's Agency's 5th Annual Touch A Truck Event.

Kids and their families toured the fire and rescue trucks, met firefighters and saw the equipment they use.

They also played games and had some ice cream- all thanks to the Darling's Ice Cream Truck.

The event is meant to be fun, but it also stresses how important it is to have working smoke detectors.

Lt. Erik Tourtillotte, Brewer Fire Department, said, "Smoke detectors save lives. They give us that early warning. That's what we teach the kids, you hear the smoke alarm you get outside quick, but we need to make sure those smoke alarms are working. They can't save your life if it doesn't work. We need to make sure we are checking the batteries."

We're told 3 out of 5 houses don't have working smoke detectors. On top of checking your batteries, fire officials encourage you to change them and test your smoke detector monthly.

If you have any questions, contact your local fire department.