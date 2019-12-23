Local family makes handmade ornaments to benefit Champion the Cure

A local family is making handmade ornaments to help Champion the Cure cancer research at Northern Light.

Tyler Priest and his mom Shianne decorate homemade ornaments that can be bought locally.

They're five dollars and each is dipped in melted wax to give it its cool colors.

Tyler who has been making these for years, hopes the money raised will make a difference in cancer research.

"I think it's really important because cancer research saves a lot of lives. And if there wasn't that then we wouldn't find a cure. So someday when they do cure it, I'll be helping with that," said Tyler.

You can buy the ornaments at Tiller and Rye in Brewer, as well as Sweet Frog Frozen Yogurt in Bangor.