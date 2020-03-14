Local entertainment centers working hard to stay clean and safe

Rachel Grignon says, "We are taking this very seriously it is important for us to make sure our facility is safe clean so people will feel comfortable bringing their children in here."

Local movie theatres, bowling alleys, and entertainment venues have amped up their cleaning to help the fight against the coronavirus.

Family Fun Bowling Center says their customers are like family and are doing everything they can to sanitize properly.

Angelina Meucci says, "The main thing we have always used is rubbing alcohol. We use that to clean the bowling balls and we disinfect our tablets with disinfectant spray as well as our shoes."

Playland Adventures and the Orono Trampoline Park are also taking extra precautions.

Grignon says, "We have a disinfecting fog machine that has a high-grade hospital disinfecting in it so we fog the playgrounds especially the balls on the playgrounds. We fog the foam blocks, the equipment and then we use a sanitizing spray that kills viruses and bacteria on surfaces of all of our equipment."

Shawn Ryder says, "We actually moved our day shift to night shift. They are coming in every night thoroughly disinfecting every surface in the building."

Grignon says, "We have a ball pit cleaner that will soap up the balls and clean them out and spit them out back in the ball pit."

Spotlight Cinemas in Orono is also working hard to clean and encourage people to stay home if you do feel sick.

Cody Howe says, "We are putting signs up in the bathroom that says do your part wash your hands and we have a bucket of a gallon of water mixed in with a half a cup of bleach that we use to sanitize everything in between shows. With Our mega combos, we are looking at our policy and As of right now when customers come up for a refill our employees have to wash their hands immediately after."

Movie companies have also pulled all of their new releases until further notice, but that doesn't mean there won't be movies to go and see.

Ryder says, "We are in the process of working with our distributors to backfill with titles that have never been to this area before."

Howe says, "We are trying to do our best to be sanitary for everyone's enjoyment to come to the movie theater. We don't want people to stay away."