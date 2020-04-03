Local domestic abuse network is sharing stories from survivors

Finding Our Voices, a network of local domestic abuse survivors, is looking to do just that.

It's founded by Patrisha McLean, a survivor herself.

These 21 women have stories to tell and are starting the conversation.

“Domestic abuse up until now really has been relegated behind closed doors. A lot of women want to talk because part of the abuse at home and at the courts is they don’t have a voice, their voice is taken away from them," said McLean.

With domestic violence being an uncomfortable issue for many, and frankly, one that is hard to talk about. Finding Our Voices came up with their new advertising campaign. Putting the faces of survivors front and center.

“Everyone needs to know this because if they don’t know it, the women who went through it are going to continue to be ashamed and think it was something that they did wrong," said McLean.

Dozens of posters can be found on storefronts in Camden, Rockport, and Rockland.

“We found our voices and we're using them. And more and more, women are finding their voices. This campaign is allowing more and more women to find their voices, look around, and say wow, it does happen to smart, successful women," said McLean.

Finding Our Voices is always looking to tell the stories of other survivors.

If you’d like to reach out to them, you can go to findingourvoices.net.