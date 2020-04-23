Local doctors share first hand experiences on the frontlines

Two Maine doctors held a virtual meeting Thursday to talk about working on the frontlines caring for COVID-19 patients.

Anthony Tannous, a surgeon with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, and John Southhall with Northern Light Mercy Hospital, both spoke of their experiences.

They say because the community has followed CDC recommendations, the medical community will be prepared to respond to the illness going forward without being overwhelmed.

They say treating patients admitted to the hospital can be difficult because some come in looking well but have to be moved to life support hours later.

This has been hard on staff, bringing many new challenges including mental health issues.

The doctors say they do have enough personal protective equipment, but as a nation, we were not as prepared as we should have been.

Dr. Southhall says a big concern is people not getting the care they need because of the fear of coronavirus.

“I’m seeing patients for example that maybe have had several days of abdominal pain that are now coming in with a necrotic or a very diseased sick gall bladder that should have been addressed several days before. Or perhaps stroke symptoms or congestive heart failure that should have been seen days before. It’s based on unhealthy fear.”

Dr. Tannous says, “It’s been a bit difficult to talk to patients who have been waiting for a long time to get their surgery and get in and see a doctor and tell them we aren’t going to be able to do it right now. Patients have been very understanding, and I really appreciate that, but I sympathize for people waiting for a long time.”

Both doctors say community support is what keeps them going each day.