Couple finds pieces of history and surprises local historical society

Two former Hampden Academy students have passions for salvaging pieces of history and giving them a home.

The yearbook is from 1930.

David and Laura McIntyre surprised members of the Hampden Historical Society Monday night by handing it over to them.

Inside the book are items like photographs, a report card, and even a job posting for Earl C. Mcgraw.

The couple found the book and it's contents at an antique store in Searsport.

David McIntyre said, "I think the faith that I believe in that's where the core of the feelings come from. The connection and the joy and the love that people experience when they do see an old photo like that."

"It's priceless to have people so touched by memory by a photo," Laura McIntyre added. "You could just see the memories flooding back in their minds and they just start smiling and they're happy."

Hampden Historical Society will also preserve a newspaper clipping and 1930 commencement speech.

The couple encourages you to find treasures like these and find them the right home.