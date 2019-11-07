Local community college receives three donations

It was a day of giving in Bangor.

Eastern Maine Community College’s Automotive Program got not one, but three donations Thursday afternoon.

The first was this brand new car donated by Stanley Subaru which will help students get some hands-on learning with a model they've never worked on featuring all sorts of technology.

And one lucky automotive program student will receive a scholarship from Quirk Subaru.

To top things off the Maine Auto Dealers Association presented a check to help the school start-up the Subaru U program.

Instructor, Automotive Technology at EMCC, Jonathan Kill, said, "It's a life blood to be able to go into a Subaru dealership. So that's directly once they are in the program and in the internship as long as they are doing their part as a student they are pretty much guaranteed a job."

Students will get their hands on the new car on Friday.