Local community college receives big donation

Eastern Maine Community College received a big donation to go toward student success.

Bar Harbor Bank and Trust presented a $3,500 check to the college.

$2,000 will go toward EMCConnect and signing day.

The remainder supports the annual scholarship breakfast.

"Our students need support that comes in all forms. Having to take on the studies that they do, most of our students are working parents, they have families, they have jobs, and so to do this on top of everything else and be able to afford that, this is a resource that is so critical for them to be successful," Dr. Lisa Larson, EMCC President.

Jack Frost, VP director of community Giving, Bar Harbor Bank and Trust, said, "College as all know is expensive but the value that students get here at EMCC is outstanding and we know that still even with that value that extra dollars go a long way. "

Bar Harbor Bank and Trust officials say they are committed to helping folks in the community.