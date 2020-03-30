Local churches use their church bells to connect communities amid coronavirus concerns

Just because we are practicing social distancing doesn’t mean we can’t find ways to come together while we're apart.

Two local churches are connecting their communities with their church bells.

Every night at 7, Sandy Point Congregational Church in Stockton Springs will ring theirs.

It's an effort to spread hope and love.

The First Church in Belfast, United Church of Christ, is hopping on board with the idea, too.

They are inviting the community to Take 5 at 5.

Beginning at 5 p.m., the church bells will ring for three minutes.

The next two minutes, they'll observe a time of silence in thought and prayer.