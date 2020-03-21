Local churches adjust services due to coronavirus concerns

Earlier this week, Governor Mills signed an executive order that prohibits the gatherings of more than 10 people.

That has affected how churches plan to worship on Sunday’s.

TV5 spoke with some local pastors to see how they're scaling down their services to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

"We've gone completely digital in the last two weeks,” said Pastor Kirk Winters of the Rock Church.

Places of worship are doing what they can to help flatten the curve.

While many religious leaders have been told to close their doors for large gatherings, they're still finding ways to spread hope during this trying time.

Pastor Kirk Winters of the Rock Church in Bangor says they will be taking advantage of technology even more than usual.

Each Sunday, nearly 1400 people come to worship between their Bangor and Old Town locations.

However, those folks will be looking to Facebook and their website Sunday to hear the message.

"It's amazing how quickly this coronavirus scare has taken over and how panicked people are. So, I know a lot of people that can't be at work so they're at home, they're scrolling Facebook and Instagram. We want to be where the people are so we can encourage them and bring a message of hope,” Kirk explained.

And that goes for smaller churches around the state, too.

Scott Taylor is the pastor at Maranatha Riverside Church in Lincoln.

He says this is a challenging time for worship leaders as well.

"I'm a very social person so I tend to be with our church members quite a bit so, where you're limited in that, you have to figure out other avenues in how you can continue to communicate and continue to make an impact or influence their lives,” Taylor said.

Leaders at the Rock Church will be giving words of hope and wisdom online- six days a week.

"Every day we have what we call, "Your Word for Today." We do a five minute Facebook/Instagram live devotional to give good news because there's so much bad news today,” Winters explained. "We'll get through this in a short amount of time. Whether its weeks or months, we'll get through this."