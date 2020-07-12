Advertisement

Local church honors memory of Charlie Howard

(WABI)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jul. 12, 2020
It has been 36 years since the death of Charlie Howard.

A gay man who was attacked by three teenage boys and thrown over the State Street bridge in Bangor where he drowned.

The Unitarian Universalist Society holds an annual event to honor him.

This year due to the pandemic the Sunday Service was held on Zoom.

Also in virtual attendance, Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah.

"A 23 year old man was walking down the State Street Bridge one night. Another group of young men were threatened by something they could not see, his sexual orientation. They turned their feelings of being threatened into actual threats of violence. These young men set out to extinguish that which they could not or did not understand," said Dr. Nirav Shah.

After the virtual service, a number of church goers then came out for their other annual tradition.

A walk down to the State Street bridge.

"We always have to keep working for equality and social justice. There's no end to it, we're never going to hit the end point where we're all going to be free and treated equally unless everybody continuously puts that in the forefront of their mind and their actions," said Susan McKay,

a church member.

Members of the church say this is the greatest way to honor the memory of Charlie Howard, by coming to the very place where he was killed.

