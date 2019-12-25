Local church holds community dinner for hundreds

Folks at the United Methodist Church in Belfast also put on a Community Christmas Dinner.

Hundreds of members from the community stopped by throughout the day.

Volunteers say this dinner is less about feeding those in need, and more about connecting as a community.

"I think it's more for the community and the fact that people are lonely this time of the year. And they come in and visit with each other rather than needing food although some do need the free dinner," said Carol Kendrick, a volunteer.

This is the church's 10th year hosting the event.