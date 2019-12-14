Local celebs wrap presents at Bangor Area Recovery Network

With Christmas 11 days away, there are lots of presents to be wrapped.

Some people took advantage of a fundraiser at the Bangor Area Recovery Network on Saturday.

Folks could come in with their own unwrapped present or purchase a gift at the BARN.

With tape and scissors in hand, these local celebs packaged and bagged them up.

All the money raised from gifts bought at the BARN goes towards operations at the facility.

"We want to recognize that not everyone has the funding necessary to put something under the Christmas tree for their children or elderly parent. It's a great way for the community to come together, "Sharon Field, Volunteer Coordinator of BARN.

This is the second year for the event.

Next Saturday, Santa Clause will be at the barn for a winter party.

You can find more information on their Facebook Page.