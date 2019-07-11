Local celebrity to help judge "Downeastah Flavah Cook-off" in Jonesport this weekend

Want to check out some of Downeast Maine's finest cuisine?

A cookoff is being held in Jonesport Saturday,and there's a celebrity guest judge.

It's the "Downeastah Flavah Cook-off."

All proceeds support Peabody Memorial Library programming for kids and teens.

The event is from 5 to 7pm at the Community of Christ Church.

The special guest judge? None other than Beals Island native and Food Network Christmas cookie challenge winner Doug Alley.

Alley won't be the only judge.

All who attend will have a chance to cast their own votes.

The cost to get in is $15 at the door.

