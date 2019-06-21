Local casino gives back to Bangor Area Homeless Shelter

A local casino is giving back to help folks in need.

Hollywood Casino presented a $5,000 check to the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter.

Shelter Executive Director Boyd Kronholm said the money helps fill funding gaps.

In 2018, the shelter received a one time grant to see how a warming shelter works.

Kronholm said it went well so, they're hoping to raise enough money to do it again this year.

Kronholm explained, "Even though it's plenty warm now, it gets cold during the wintertime and then a lot of people need shelter and not necessarily enough beds to go around. It's great Hollywood casino stepped up to do this."

Dan Saunders, Security Director of Hollywood Casino, said, "One of our core values at the casino is being a good neighbor. We want to make sure we are involved in the community and help out in any way that we can."

Kronholm told TV5 to run the warming shelter adds $30,000 in expenses to their budget.

For more information on the Bangor Area Homeless shelter, visit https://www.bangorareashelter.org