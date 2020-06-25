Local car enthusiasts gather at Bangor diner one last time

There was one last final gathering on Wednesday in Bangor for car enthusiasts at a staple in the community.

A group has been meeting up every week at Nicky's Crusin Diner on Union Street to show off their cars, make memories, meet new friends, and stop into the business for a bite to eat too.

The owners of Nicky's Crusin Diner announced recently they would be closing their doors for good.

We spoke to one of the event's organizers, Ty Taylor, who says he posted the event to social media and it got a lot of attention.

We asked a young car enthusiast what it was like to see all the cars.

Donald said, "Pretty cool. We have at least three mustangs."

"It's unfortunate that they are closing, but if I can get everyone together one last time. That's really rewarding to me," Ty Taylor, Bangor Car Meets, said.

Taylor said this was an awesome way to show their support for a business that has been around for more than 30 years.