Local car dealership raises money for Hope House

A local organization received a generous donation, thanks to the efforts of a car dealership.

Quirk Subaru presented Penobscot Community Health Care's Hope House and Living Center with a check worth more than $34,000.

As part of Subaru's Share the Love Campaign, the Bangor dealership pledged to donate $300 to Hope House for every Subaru they sold.

PCHC'S Tripp Gardner says the money will go towards buying mattresses, tables, chairs and maybe even some computers.

Gardner said, "Hope House is a place where people can come with whatever they have. Get themselves a new life. A new step in the direction of housing, jobs. This money here will enable us to really move that forward quite a bit."

John Quirk, said, "It's the second year we've had a Share the Love Program with the Hope House. I think their total now is over $70,000 that we've have done for the two years. It's a great organization that helps a lot of people."

Gardner says this is one of the larger donations they receive.

Subaru's Share the Love Campaign has been going on for 12 years.