Local candy shop closes doors for good, but promotes online sales

A staple in the heart of downtown Hallowell is closing its storefront, but their sweet treats aren't going anywhere.

The owners of Scrummy Afters Candy Shoppe say COVID-19 has played a part in their decision to move to an online business.

Owners Hilary Vellani and her mom Kim Davis say they will miss giving their community a fun experience in a traditional candy store setting.

But like other shops that are struggling during the pandemic, they are transitioning all sales to their website.

That's where they say they will still give customers great service.

“When the virus hit, we just really couldn’t weather another summer not knowing if the tourists bump would happen or not. One of the things that Hilary did so well in the store was that experience. I think that in the future her online, will be an experience as well," said Kim Davis.

They added they will take this time to come up with a wider variety of candies and other treats.