Local cafe celebrates two years in business and continued growth

"Almost everybody that comes through here we can greet by first name."

POPonOVERS café and baked goods opened on Main street in Pittsfield back in 2017.

"For the past two years I have worked harder than I have ever worked before in my life."

Owner Nancy Monteryo says the business has grown to include up to 30 employees during the summer months when they also sell ice cream. She says she wants to create a new standard for taking care of employees in an industry that usually faces a lot of turnover.

"The proverbial minimum wage job…that's not what we want to be."

As part of that mission she offers insurance benefits and even a retirement plan to her employees who she credits for the business' success.

"I have incredible talent here. Just one cup of coffee a day if you choose somewhere local makes a difference in our employees' lives."

She says that support from the community has been crucial in order to compete with larger corporations.

Scott Strom, a former employee of the cafe, was there grabbing a bite to eat. "It's usually packed at lunchtime. It's really become a favorite of the community. I come here, the burgers are delicious and the desserts, they're pretty outstanding."

Nancy says of course not everyone is on board. "There's other community members that say 'why should I pay ten dollars for a hamburger?' "

Nancy's response is simple.

"We choose to give the best quality food.We choose to give the best quality service and that's how we've made it happen thus far."

There have been lots of challenges since opening day but Nancy says she's still following her dream.

"Hard work pays off and it doesn't always pay off in a windfall but it pays off in more meaningful ways in the heart. It doesn't matter if you're spending five hundred dollars on a wedding cake or spending a dollar on a cup of coffee. We're here to make your day brighter."

So if you're in the area be sure to pop on over.