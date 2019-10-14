Local businesses rallying together to support McCormack Building Supply after massive fire

Clean-up has begun after a massive fire destroyed McCormack Building Supply in Winslow Friday.

The community is already rallying behind the business.

"It was very tragic."

When fire crews arrived, the main building was engulfed in flames.

No one was injured, but the building is destroyed along with everything inside.

"They're just really good people, and to see this happen is really just sad, but they're definitely resilient, so we can't wait for them to come back."

The owner says they plan on rebuilding.

Local small business owners say the loss is going to affect many people in town until they rebuild.

The manager of the business says anything lost in the fire that was on hold for customers will be reordered.

"You got a lot of local contractors that have stuff on hold there. They're building houses. A lot of people in this town would really like to support the small guy versus going to the bigger chain stores."

Businesses like Raider Redemption and Winslow Supply are holding fundraisers to give back to McCormack's.

"As a fellow small business owner, we understand what they go through, and we understand how they support the community, the sports teams, all the groups, and we just feel it is time that we show the love back to them."

"I'm a local guy, I've been here for 58 years. McCormack's is a great company, employ a lot of local people, so I'm just helping out a local company."

Raider Redemption is taking bottle returns and cash donations.

"For every $100.00 worth or returnables that come into me, I will pay an extra $20.00 just to help them out."

They have raised nearly thirteen hundred dollars so far.

Winslow Supply is preparing to hold a spaghetti dinner with all proceeds going to the business.

"I knew that we had to do something."

The Winslow Varsity Field Hockey Team also donated $500 to Raider Redemption.

"I am told the owner of McCormack Building Supply has always given back to his community, and they say it is now their turn to give back to him."

"Whether it's athletics or drama or whatever, they're just a mainstay for most of us."